It was difficult for me to raise my voice and push Neeluji to the ground: Achherr Bhaardwaj

MUMBAI: With the recent high octane drama taking place in Dangal TVs Aye Mere Humsafar, Achherr Bhaardwaj was put in a spot when a scene demanded him and his on-screen brother to raise their voice and push veteran actress Neelu Vaghela flat on the ground while demanding a batwara or a share in the house. The scene was intense and Neelu Vaghela and Achherr Baardwaj did take over a few hours although the scene was a short one.

According to Achherr, “Neelu Ma’am is one of the most senior actors in our industry and working with her is a privilege. We all learn something new from her each day. The recent scene which required me to stand up against her was one of the most challenging scenes I’ve done till date not just with her but with anyone else. I have very high respect and regard for Neelu Ma’am and she is just like my mother is to me. So, I really had to muster courage to get into my character, raise my voice and take a stand during this scene.”

