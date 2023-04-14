‘It was an impromptu decision to surprise my wife with her dream car’, mentioned Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhishek Malik

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 19:02
cast of Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has always kept its audience entertained with intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) life. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that Prachi has decided to give a big amount of money to save the girl Khushi (Trisha Rohatgi) from her mother because she treats her daughter very poorly. And on the other hand,  Rhea (Tina Philip) is taking care of Ranbir as he is injured.   

While the ongoing track has been keeping its viewers on the edge of their seats, the audience will get to watch the high-end drama in the forthcoming episodes as Khushi will be seen getting kidnapped by her mother’s boyfriend against ransom. To save Khushi from the captivity of goons, Ranbir and Prachi will be seen trying to save her. On the other hand, Prachi is still in a dilemma about saying ‘yes or no' to Akshay Tondon's marriage proposal who is her boss’s son. Akshay’s character is played by none other than the popular actor Abhishek Malik. This recent addition to the Kumkum Bhagya family, Abhishek, has been winning the hearts of the audience with his endearing performance. And from the looks of it, the hard work is paying off really well because the actor has recently bought a brand-new hot wheel. Not just that, Abhishek has actually surprised his wife with this lovely luxurious gift and is super excited about the same.  

Abhishek Malik mentioned, “I really felt amazing when I got the keys of my car as I wanted to buy this car for a very long time. Actually, my wife, Suhani and I wanted to upgrade our car, so after randomly discussing with her without hinting that I will actually purchase it, I bought it. In fact, it was an impromptu decision to surprise my wife with a car, and honestly, the expression on her face was worth it all. I am also planning to go on a long drive with my Kumkum Bhagya family, because in such a short span of time we have become really good friends. And just like every Mumbaikar, we are planning to go to Lonavala. The fans of the show have been very kind to me, and I hope they continue to shower their love on us.”

While Abhishek is really happy after his purchase of a swanky new car and surprising his wife, it will be interesting to watch how Prachi and Ranbir will save Khushi from the goons.

 

 

Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya Tina Philip Rhea Trisha Rohatgi Abhishek Malik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 19:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Virat notices Savi’s sudden quietness
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Arti Singh to make her debut in a negative role in Shemaroo Umang's "Shravani"
MUMBAI :Get ready for an electrifying ride as Arti Singh makes her much-awaited debut in a negative role in Shemaroo...
“I am really happy to be back on television” says Mohit Malhotra as he joins the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism
MUMBAI:Actress Alaya F has been winning the hearts of the fans with her acting contribution over the time, the actress...
‘It was an impromptu decision to surprise my wife with her dream car’, mentioned Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhishek Malik
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has always kept its audience...
Katha Ankahee:What! Teji warns Katha to keep her distance from her son
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism
Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism
Latest Video
Related Stories
negative role in Shemaroo Umang's "Shravani
Arti Singh to make her debut in a negative role in Shemaroo Umang's "Shravani"
Bhagya Lakshmi
“I am really happy to be back on television” says Mohit Malhotra as he joins the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi
Shakti Arora looking for work post his exit from Kundali Bhagya
OMG! Is Actor Shakti Arora looking for work post his exit from Kundali Bhagya? This is what the actor has to say!
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Nishant Bhat and Shivin Narang will be seen in the upcoming episode
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Nishant Bhat and Shivin Narang will be seen in the upcoming episode
Ek Andaaz Andekha
Ali set to finally meet his mother in Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2
Jamin Bhasin
Shocking! Jasmin Bhasin gets a nasty comment by a troll, Aly Goni reacts, “kaise koi kisi ko itni gandi badua de sakta hai..”