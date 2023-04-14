‘It was an impromptu decision to surprise my wife with her dream car’, mentioned Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhishek Malik

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has always kept its audience entertained with intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) life. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that Prachi has decided to give a big amount of money to save the girl Khushi (Trisha Rohatgi) from her mother because she treats her daughter very poorly. And on the other hand, Rhea (Tina Philip) is taking care of Ranbir as he is injured.

While the ongoing track has been keeping its viewers on the edge of their seats, the audience will get to watch the high-end drama in the forthcoming episodes as Khushi will be seen getting kidnapped by her mother’s boyfriend against ransom. To save Khushi from the captivity of goons, Ranbir and Prachi will be seen trying to save her. On the other hand, Prachi is still in a dilemma about saying ‘yes or no' to Akshay Tondon's marriage proposal who is her boss’s son. Akshay’s character is played by none other than the popular actor Abhishek Malik. This recent addition to the Kumkum Bhagya family, Abhishek, has been winning the hearts of the audience with his endearing performance. And from the looks of it, the hard work is paying off really well because the actor has recently bought a brand-new hot wheel. Not just that, Abhishek has actually surprised his wife with this lovely luxurious gift and is super excited about the same.

Abhishek Malik mentioned, “I really felt amazing when I got the keys of my car as I wanted to buy this car for a very long time. Actually, my wife, Suhani and I wanted to upgrade our car, so after randomly discussing with her without hinting that I will actually purchase it, I bought it. In fact, it was an impromptu decision to surprise my wife with a car, and honestly, the expression on her face was worth it all. I am also planning to go on a long drive with my Kumkum Bhagya family, because in such a short span of time we have become really good friends. And just like every Mumbaikar, we are planning to go to Lonavala. The fans of the show have been very kind to me, and I hope they continue to shower their love on us.”

While Abhishek is really happy after his purchase of a swanky new car and surprising his wife, it will be interesting to watch how Prachi and Ranbir will save Khushi from the goons.