“It was a lot of homework for me to get the Urdu dialect right to play the character of Dua”, reveals Rabb Se Hai Dua’s lead actress Aditi Sharma

MUMBAI : Zee TV has been a trendsetter in shaping television content over the past three decades. Having narrated several stories that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India and given us successful shows like ‘Manmohini’, ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, and ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’, Zee TV and Studio LSD have come together yet again to present viewers with a new fiction offering – ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua.’ Set against the backdrop of old Delhi, the show focuses on the journey of Dua who is married to Haider. A pure soul and a very simple girl at heart, Dua feels extremely blessed and grateful as she is leading what she considers a perfect married life, until one day when Haider confesses to having fallen in love with another woman. He seeks Dua’s permission to marry her and she is left shattered. Whether Dua will grant Haider’s wish or stand up to her husband's request for a second marriage and assert the appropriate interpretation of the Quraan Kareem.

We all know how every actor goes through several trials and workshops while prepping for a character and understanding its nuances. Similarly, Aditi Sharma was determined to get the Urdu dialect right for her character in the show. Aditi has always been a fan of the language Urdu and now that she has got an opportunity to play the character who speaks Urdu, she wants to learn the right phonetics of the dialect to get into the skin of her character Dua.

Aditi mentioned, “I am really fond of the Urdu language since it is a very respectful and soft dialect. Moreover, I find the Urdu language very fascinating and classy but because I am from Delhi, the way I speak Hindi is very different compared to the Urdu language. So honestly, it was a lot of homework for me to get the Urdu dialect right to play my character of Dua. However, I must say that my team members and a few of my friends have helped me to learn new words and their correct pronunciation. I feel it is really important for an actor to convince the audience and present an authentic character they portray on screen. This whole learning process has been really fun for me, and I just hope I am doing justice to my role.”

While Aditi is giving her best to portray the character of Dua in the show, it will be interesting to watch what will happen when Haider will get to know that Dua is hiding the truth about Ghazal staying in their house. Will Haider forgive Dua for going against him?

