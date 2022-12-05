“It will be a memory of a lifetime” says Ranveer Singh as he grooves with judge Neetu Kapoor on the grand premiere episode of COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors

MUMBAI: Living up to its promise of ‘Deewangi More, Dance Hardcore’, COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ has been flooding the stage with astonishing dance talent ever since its launch. This weekend on the ‘Grand Premiere’ episode, Bollywood’s powerhouse of talent, Ranveer Singh will grace the show to get the energy levels soaring with his zestful persona. While promoting his upcoming movie ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, Ranveer shall bring back some special memories of Rishi Kapoor by grooving with Neetu Kapoor.

After receiving a ‘Jordaar’ welcome by host Karan Kundrra, judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji, contestants, and captains, Ranveer Singh instantly lights up the floor with his stylish entry and charm. He then joins all the contestants on stage to perform the signature steps of his hit songs, before shaking a leg with Nora. However, the real highlight comes when he performs to Rishi Kapoor’s iconic hit ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’ with Neetu Kapoor! After dancing with Neetu Kapoor, Ranveer Singh gets overwhelmed with emotion and says, “I am a huge Rishi Kapoor fan, and this dance will always remain special to me. It will be a memory of a lifetime for me.”

