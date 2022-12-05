“It will be a memory of a lifetime” says Ranveer Singh as he grooves with judge Neetu Kapoor on the grand premiere episode of COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 16:18
ranveer-nitu

MUMBAI: Living up to its promise of ‘Deewangi More, Dance Hardcore’, COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ has been flooding the stage with astonishing dance talent ever since its launch. This weekend on the ‘Grand Premiere’ episode, Bollywood’s powerhouse of talent, Ranveer Singh will grace the show to get the energy levels soaring with his zestful persona. While promoting his upcoming movie ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, Ranveer shall bring back some special memories of Rishi Kapoor by grooving with Neetu Kapoor.

After receiving a ‘Jordaar’ welcome by host Karan Kundrra, judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji, contestants, and captains, Ranveer Singh instantly lights up the floor with his stylish entry and charm. He then joins all the contestants on stage to perform the signature steps of his hit songs, before shaking a leg with Nora. However, the real highlight comes when he performs to Rishi Kapoor’s iconic hit ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’ with Neetu Kapoor! After dancing with Neetu Kapoor, Ranveer Singh gets overwhelmed with emotion and says, “I am a huge Rishi Kapoor fan, and this dance will always remain special to me. It will be a memory of a lifetime for me.” 

To catch these amazing moments, tune into the grand premiere of  ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’  Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm only on COLORS
 

Deewangi More Dance Hardcore Dance Deewane Jayeshbhai Jordaar Karan Kundrra Neetu Kapoor Nora Fatehi Marzi Pestonji Ranveer Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 16:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hotness Alert! Shaheer Sheikh looks absolute dapper in these candid pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read ...
Get Well Soon! Urvashi Dholakia’s mother’s HOSPITALIZATION has kept her away from social media
MUMBAI:Urvashi Dholakia is the most popular and talented actress in the entertainment industry. She is currently the...
Too Hot to Handle! Avneet Kaur raises temperatures in these gorgeous, backless outfits.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read ...
Exclusive! I wouldn’t say comedy is not easy, it is actually very underestimated: Shivani Kothari on her entry in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir
MUMBAI: Shivani Kothari, who has stunned everyone with her role of Maya Xaviers in the TV show ‘Kaamnaa’ and Kavita in...
CONTROVERSY: Prakash Jha is DISGUSTED with actors working in India; here’s why!
MUMBAI: Prakash Jha is prepared to release the next season of Aashram, the crime drama series based on fake godmen and...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Ghost Drama! Marfatiya and Dassani inform the Sai Darshan society about ghost in their new flat
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
nawaz
After 8 Visits, Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Now Walk Cannes Red Carpet As An Indian Representative
Latest Video