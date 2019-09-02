It's been a struggle to overcome stereotypes: Raja Kumari

Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari says it was a struggle to overcome stereotypes and stigmas in the music industry.

She is glad that she continued fighting these battles, and now is excited to narrate story of her journey as a woman of colour through her short film and documentary "Raja Kumari: So Far".

"Many girls can relate to my experience of growing up without seeing anyone like me in media. It's been a struggle to overcome stereotypes and stigmas in the music industry, but I've continued fighting these battles so more young girls can know that they too can forge their own lane, and achieve anything themselves," Kumari said.

Kumari is best known for her collaboration with notable artists including Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony and Fall Out Boy. The singer on Thursday released "Raja Kumari: So Far", which is produced by SONY and also released on Billboard. It puts spotlight on the importance of embracing one's uniqueness.

"I'm so grateful to the SONY team for allowing me to share my story by coming to Mumbai, India and capturing what makes it so special to my journey as an artist. I hope this film will inspire and empower more young girls to manifest and accomplish their dreams," she added.

At the moment, she is seen judging "MTV Hustle". She will also perform at the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix on September 21.

Source: IANS