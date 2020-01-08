It's CELEBRATION time for Kanika Mann; find out the REASON

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, where she plays the lead role. While fans are loving every bit of Kanika, the actress too has always expressed gratitude towards her fans for showing so much of love and support.

And now, in the latest videos shared by the actress, Kanika is seen having a whale of a time and she seems to be the happiest person on the earth. Well, you must be wondering what could be the reason. We, we will tell you the reason.

Kanika has clocked 2.5 million followers on Instagram and she can't stop jumping with joy. The actress can be seen celebrating this achievement with her co-star Rehaan Roy, who plays the role of Parv Singh in the show.

Take a look at the videos:

Rehaan and Kanika are seen crooning Vicky Kausal and Nora Fatehi's hit track, Bada Pachtaooge.

What's more interesting is Kanika's caption where she mentions that she and Rehaan are going to get offers for doing live shows.

Kanika's character Guddan has become a household name and fans can't stop showering love on her.

On the work front, Kanika has starred in various Punjabi videos and films. Before Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Kanika starred in &TV's show, Badho Bahu.

Many congratulations to Kanika for 2.5 million followers!