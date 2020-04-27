It's never a dull day for Nazar 2 actor  Sheezan Mohd with this bunch of munchkin, you will also fall in love with them, Check out the cute picture and Video

MUMBAI: Lockdown time is an opportunity for us to spend some unprecedented quality time with our loved ones by remaining indoors and engaging in fruitful and enjoyable activities. And as everyone works from home these days and follow the laws of social distancing, TV actors are no exception who are busy cuddling, playing and engaging in some unconditional love with their furry friends at home during the lockdown and enjoying some wonderful time with them. Nazar 2 Actor Sheezan Mohd was recently seen spending some amazingly cute moments with not just one or two cute bubbles, but eight of them.

Sheezan keeps spending time with all of his furry friends and keeps sharing their images and videos on social media. He's got eight dogs in total and he's named them, Bunny, Tipsy, Fifi, Goofy, Gogo, Teddy, Damru, Oggy, and just by watching this video you can't really stop loving all of them. Sheezan also feels that during this phase of lockdown, which is stressful and causes anxieties from time to time, these pets are a huge stress-buster and supporters.

Sheezan Mohd, on his work front, is currently playing the part of Apurv whose mental state is of 5 years old in 'Nazar 2'. The series is doing well, despite being aired in a late-night slot. The supernatural show stars Monalisa and Shruti Sharma, too. Sheezan Mohd was earlier seen in shows like 'Prithvi Vallabh', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Tara From Satara'.