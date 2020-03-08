It's Pearl V Puri VERSUS Ravi Dubey! Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Telly town has lots of celebrities who are a hot favourite among the viewers. Well, these celebs are not just known for their brilliant performances in the show but also for many other reasons.

We have always seen celebs all decked up in stylish avatars on various occasions. The latest ones who are giving style goals and have a fashion face-off is popular TV actors Pearl V Puri and Ravi Dubey.

Both are one of the most dashing actors on the small screen and enjoy a huge fan base. Ravi and Pearl are extremely stylish when it comes to dressing themselves up on various occasions. The duo has set major style goals and their Instagram accounts are proof.

And now, a few days back, Pearl had shared a series of pictures where he was seen wearing a stylish neon-coloured jacket. Pearl rocked this funky look like a complete pro.

Take a look at the picture:

Interestingly, Ravi wore the same kind of a jacket and posted an amazing picture on his Instagram account.

Take a look at Ravi's post:

We can't help but compare these two dashing and handsome stars as they have a fashion face-off.

Who do you think looked better in the neon-coloured jacket, Ravi or Pearl? Tell us in the comments.