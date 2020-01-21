It's the end of Siddarth and Shehnaaz; No more Sidnaaz?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing the headlines these days for the ongoing fights and ups and downs that are happening in the house. The Bigg Boss house is not an easy place to stay in, as the contestants in the house are cut off from the outside world.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Shehnaaz.

The two are been loved by the audience and they have the massive fan following, their friendship is been looked up inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house.

Their fans fondly call them Sidnaaz and they are in awe of their chemistry. But seems like things are not well with the two, as we have seen how Siddarth and Shehnaaz are sitting and eating separately, and he also told her to change the bed but she refused to do so.

Shehnaaz will continue to irritate him and while he tells her that all this while he was thinking that she is cute and doing all this, but now she really needs to understand and maintain a distance.

Siddarth makes Shehnaaz understand that he agrees that he is attached to her but he can’t have people like her in his life. He further said he is not going to tolerate her anymore.

He then told that whatever she is doing is wrong and later it will be a problem for her. After listening to it Shehnaaz gets agitated and warns him that he can’t break the relationship and something has happened to why he is speaking like this. Shehnaaz tells Siddarth that she is ashamed that she hurt herself because of him, and to that, he says that she is good but he is bad and it is better stay away from him.

Well what went wrong is still a question and what made Siddarth take this decision is still unknown. We are sure the fans wanted to see more of Sidnaaz but seems like it’s the end for them.