I've auditioned for numerous production houses recently, and I really hope that on my birthday, I receive some good news: Rashmi Gupta

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya-2 actress Rashmi Gupta will be celebrating her birthday on 9th November and she is expecting that she will get good news regarding her work.

Sharing her plan on this birthday Rashmi says, "Every year, I usually celebrate my birthday in a grand manner. However, this year, I've decided to keep it low-key because it coincides with the festival of Diwali, and most of my friends are in their hometowns. So, I've scaled down my birthday celebration. I'm still marking the occasion, but it will be a more intimate gathering with just 4-5 close friends. That's the plan for my birthday this time.“Sharing her philosophy of getting older every year, she says,”Yes, I firmly believe that age is just a number. If you ask anyone, they'll often say that the year has passed by so quickly, and their birthday comes around in no time. They'll also mention that they're getting older, but their actions and behavior are still youthful and playful. It's like they say, "Dil toh baccha hai ji." So, I genuinely believe that age is simply a measure of time and doesn't define one's spirit or vitality.”

Often the best gift received on one’s birthday is bought by oneself. When asked what she gifted herself this year, she says, “I've auditioned for numerous production houses recently, and I really hope that on my birthday, I receive some good news about landing a role in a great show. If it happens, I'll consider myself extremely fortunate, and I'm eagerly awaiting the results. So, for me, this would be the best gift I could give myself, and I would be over the moon with happiness.”

Discussing her birthday wishes for the year, she comments, “It's a universal wish for everyone to consistently rise to the heights they deserve and achieve the success they've worked hard for. So, my wish is the same – that all the effort and work I'm putting in lead to fruitful results and that I can attain a position where I can make a positive impact and contribute in meaningful ways.”