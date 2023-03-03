“I've enjoyed working with Anushka Sharma the most so far, and she's also a great friend of mine”, reveals Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol 13

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 18:37
Television

MUMBAI  :This Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ will be celebrating the colorful festival of Holi. Making this musical night even more rangeen will be the cast of ‘Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar’ – Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Also present will be the acclaimed Javed Ali who joins in as a guest judge while the cute participants of ‘Superstar Singer - Season 2’ will pair up with the Idol contestants to belt out some fan favorite numbers.

‘Bengali Beauty’ Bidipta Chakraborty wins everyone's heart as she receives a standing ovation for singing 'Tu Jaane Naa' and 'Tu Na Jaane Aas Pas Hai Khuda' from the films Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Anjaana Anjaani respectively. An impressed Ranbir Kapoor says, "You are one of the most wonderful singers I have ever heard! Despite my limited musical knowledge, I saw how you altered the "Tu Jaane Na" note. Your voice is very graceful and lovely."

Post her performance, host Aditya Narayan nudges Bidipta and asks if there is anything she would like to say to Ranbir Kapoor. To which, a blushing Bidipta tells Ranbir that she finds him very attractive. When Bidipta asks him who his favourite actress is, Ranbir Kapoor replies, "Since I have to go home, I can't reveal who my favourite actress is. I've enjoyed working with Anushka Sharma the most so far, and she's also a great friend of mine. We have fun making each other laugh, and I like working with her."

Later in a fun moment, Ranbir Kapoor and Bidipta will be seen shaking a leg on the song, 'Show me the Thumka' from his upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar. And in another moment, on Ranbir’s request, Javed Ali will be seen singing ' Kun Faya Kun' from his movie 'Rockstar'.

Be sure to tune into Indian Idol 13 this Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

Anushka Sharma Ranbir Kapoor indian idol 13 Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar Bidipta Chakraborty Kun Faya Kun Rockstar Sony Entertainment Television TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 18:37

