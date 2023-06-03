“I've enjoyed working with Anushka Sharma the most so far, and she's also a great friend of mine”, reveals Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol 13

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 16:17
Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ will be celebrating the colorful festival of Holi. Making this musical night even more rangeen will be the cast of ‘Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar’ – Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Also present will be the acclaimed Javed Ali who joins in as a guest judge while the cute participants of ‘Superstar Singer - Season 2’ will pair up with the Idol contestants to belt out some fan favorite numbers. 

‘Bengali Beauty’ Bidipta Chakraborty wins everyone's heart as she receives a standing ovation for singing 'Tu Jaane Naa' and 'Tu Na Jaane Aas Pas Hai Khuda' from the films Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Anjaana Anjaani respectively. An impressed Ranbir Kapoor says, "You are one of the most wonderful singers I have ever heard! Despite my limited musical knowledge, I saw how you altered the "Tu Jaane Na" note. Your voice is very graceful and lovely."

Post her performance, host Aditya Narayan nudges Bidipta and asks if there is anything she would like to say to Ranbir Kapoor. To which, a blushing Bidipta tells Ranbir that she finds him very attractive. When Bidipta asks him who his favourite actress is, Ranbir Kapoor replies, "Since I have to go home, I can't reveal who my favourite actress is. I've enjoyed working with Anushka Sharma the most so far, and she's also a great friend of mine. We have fun making each other laugh, and I like working with her." 

Later in a fun moment, Ranbir Kapoor and Bidipta will be seen shaking a leg on the song, 'Show me the Thumka' from his upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar. And in another moment, on Ranbir’s request, Javed Ali will be seen singing ' Kun Faya Kun' from his movie 'Rockstar'.

Be sure to tune into Indian Idol 13 this Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

Anushka Sharma Ranbir Kapoor indian idol 13 Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar Superstar Singer - Season 2 Javed Ali Bidipta Chakraborty Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 16:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya’s feelings for Anuj are exposed, the family raises questions on Anuj too
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Hotness Alert! One Stop for Love and The Judgement Day actress Shweta Khanduri is too hot to handle
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing contribution actress Shweta Khanduri has been grabbing the attention of the fans...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Surekha will point out Akshara and Abhimanyu’s strong bond even after their separation
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Pihu and Angad seem happy together, Brinda sees this
MUMBAI :T Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. The show has...
Times when Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised
MUMBAI :Recently, on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan gave shocking news that he was hospitalised in Hyderabad after getting...
Recent Stories
Shweta Khanduri
Hotness Alert! One Stop for Love and The Judgement Day actress Shweta Khanduri is too hot to handle

Latest Video

Related Stories
Gurkirat
Master Chef India Season 7: Gurkirat does a big goof-up; upsets the judges of the show
Aditya Narayan and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host Zee TV’s next fun gaming reality show- Bzinga
Aditya Narayan and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host Zee TV’s next fun gaming reality show- Bzinga
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan
&TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Ke Chaar Saal Bemisaal!
YESHA
The stars of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey gather for a reunion; check out the glorious pictures
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta looks Suave in this New look, check out
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta looks Suave in this New look, check out
Aman Gupta
Shark Tank India 2:Aman Gupta reveals how he closed down five companies before boAt, says “Confidence and over-confidence me fark aa jata hai…”