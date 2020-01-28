Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki fame Pranali Rathod roped in for Colors’ Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: Actress Pranali Rathod, who played the female protagonist opposite Kinshuk Vaidya in &TV’s Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, has been roped in for Colors’ upcoming drama Barrister Babu.

TellyChakkar has been on a forefront reporting exclusive about the show and its star cast.

Barrister Babu is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. It revolves around child female lead (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) who gets married in her childhood to a grown-up boy (played by Pravisht Mishra). Later, with the show progressing, boy makes sure the girl gets proper education and become a barrister.

According to our sources, Pranali will play parallel lead in the show. The makers play to show love triangle between the leads.

We could not get through Pranali for a comment.

Other actors who are playing pivotal roles in the show are Arina Dey, Pallavi Mukherjee, Barsha Chatterjee and Chandan Anand.