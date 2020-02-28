Jacqueline Fernandez REACTS to working with Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the first runner-up position. The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the reality show.

His fans and admirers are eagerly waiting for his next project. One of his many upcoming projects includes a music video opposite Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. The two have started prepping up for their collaboration and their pictures made their fans immensely happy.

The song, which is being backed by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, is touted to be the party anthem of 2020. The new music video, a popular traditional folk song with a contemporary twist, is written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Talking about the same, Jacqueline said in a statement to media, “I’m very excited to be teaming up with Bhushan & T-Series again. He’s made me hear one of the most amazing songs, which I cannot wait to shoot. The song is very relevant and modern and will be extremely fun. I loved just the idea of it, too. The tale we’re telling through this music video is magical. The team and I have been prepping and rehearsing to get every nuance right.”

About working with Asim, Jacqueline said, “I am super excited to be working with Asim Riaz for the first time. The music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone. We’re looking forward to everyone seeing it. I really loved working on this, because it was a passion project for me."

