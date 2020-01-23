News

Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi completes a Century and marks yet another milestone

23 Jan 2020 01:24 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s mythological show ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ completes 100 episodes. The show which revolves around Maa Vaishno Devi who takes a human form to save the people from sin has won accolades among the audience. 

The show completed 100 episodes and celebrated the occasion with a cake cutting and loads of fun on the set. The show which is doing really well among the audience and all that owes to the amazing and perfect acting of all the actors in the show, they have made this show so loved. 

The cake cutting activity was celebrated with little Vaishnavi, three Devi’s Maa Saraswati, Maa Kali, Rani Samriddhi, and along with the other cast and crew. 

Completing 100 episode is a big achievement for any show but the task of sustaining it begins now. Looking into the cast and actor’s confidence and hardwork the show is aiming for more future endeavor. 

