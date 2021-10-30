“Jagjit ji offered me a song and I sang it with all my heart. He then took out Rs 1500 from his pocket and gave it to me,” reveals Kumar Sanu on Zee Comedy Show

MUMBAI: Zee Comedy Show is Zee TV’s attempt to lighten up the country's collective mood by offering its viewers an escape from all the stress via the route of rib-tickling comedy through its popular reality show, Zee Comedy Show. While the show has helped every Indian family unwind on their couch with some of India's top comedians making them LOL their stress away, this weekend, we will see ace singer Kumar Sanu appear on the show as a special guest. While the musician entertained us with his mesmerising songs, he also shared some interesting stories during the shoot. While the singer will make everyone nostalgic about the 90s, it will be the ten comedians of Zee Comedy Show who will come together as Team Hasaayenge to make each one of us laugh out loud!

While the hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions and comments of our Laughing Buddha Farah Khan left everyone in splits during the shoot, it was Kumar Sanu’s candid confession that left everyone surprised. After some really entertaining acts, Dr Sanket Bhosale in his Sanjay Dutt avatar took over the stage and kickstarted his Baba Ka DarBar chat show with Kumar Sanu as his special guest. He made the singer share some interesting anecdotes, including the time when the late music maestro Jagjit Singh gave him his first ever pay cheque. In fact, he went on to sing a couple of songs for Jagjit ji, with whom he shared a wonderful bond for years to come!

As Kumar Sanu mentioned, “I was recording a song at a Studio in Mumbai when Jagjit Singh ji saw me. He heard me sing a couple of lines of a particular song and started asking everyone about me. After my recording I met him and touched his feet as he is a legend. He spoke to me and asked me about myself, my family, my ambitions and called me at his place the next day. I was overjoyed and I went to meet him the next day and little did I know that my life would change. He offered me a song and I sang it with all my heart."

But who knew what was in store for Kumar Sanu! The musician was in for a surprise as he also got his first pay cheque from the person he looked up to. The singer revealed, "As soon as I was done with the recording, he took out Rs 1500 from his pocket and gave it to me. He told me, ‘Keep this, this is your first pay cheque in the Hindi Music Industry and you’ll earn a lot in the years to come.’ My life changed after that, I got several songs, and I must thank him for believing in me and giving my first pay cheque ever.”

