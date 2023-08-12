Jan-Jan Ke Adarsh, Mann-Mann Ke Aaraadhya - Siya Ram are revealed in Sony Entertainment Television’s Shrimad Ramayan

MUMBAI : Amidst heightened anticipation, Sony Entertainment Television brings to life the divine ‘Shrimad Ramayan’, starting January 1, 2024 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM. The show promises a renewed telling of this great Indian epic and the channel has now dropped the next promo which reveals Jan-Jan Ke Adarsh, Mann-Mann Ke Aaraadhya - Siya Ram.

The revered Sita will be essayed by the talented actress Prachi Bansal, who is poised to embody the grace, resilience, and strength that define this Goddess. Actor Sujay Reu breathes life into Lord Ram, an embodiment of the ideal husband, characterized by unwavering devotion and integrity. The devotional promo highlights Sita’s unwavering faith and admiration for Lord Ram, perceiving him not merely as a prince but as the epitome of an ideal life partner.

Prachi Bansal speaks about playing this part, saying, "I feel like I have manifested this role for myself, and this is a part that only a few actors are fortunate enough to play in their lifetime. We’ve grown up hearing stories of the Ramayan or different aspects of it, so the challenge is to bring this known story to life and aesthetically portray enduring love, steadfast loyalty, and unwavering faith that Ram and Sita are known and worshipped for.”

Portraying Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, actor Sujay Reu said, “This promo beautifully captures the profound love and mutual reverence that define the relationship between Sita and Ram, adding a new depth of emotion to the retelling of this ageless narrative.”



‘Shrimad Ramayan’ premieres on January 1, 2024 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9PM only on Sony Entertainment Television



