Jan-Jan Ke Adarsh, Mann-Mann Ke Aaraadhya - Siya Ram are revealed in Sony Entertainment Television’s Shrimad Ramayan

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 19:05
Shrimad Ramayan

MUMBAI : Amidst heightened anticipation, Sony Entertainment Television brings to life the divine ‘Shrimad Ramayan’, starting January 1, 2024 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM. The show promises a renewed telling of this great Indian epic and the channel has now dropped the next promo which reveals Jan-Jan Ke Adarsh, Mann-Mann Ke Aaraadhya - Siya Ram. 

The revered Sita will be essayed by the talented actress Prachi Bansal, who is poised to embody the grace, resilience, and strength that define this Goddess. Actor Sujay Reu breathes life into Lord Ram, an embodiment of the ideal husband, characterized by unwavering devotion and integrity. The devotional promo highlights Sita’s unwavering faith and admiration for Lord Ram, perceiving him not merely as a prince but as the epitome of an ideal life partner. 

Prachi Bansal speaks about playing this part, saying, "I feel like I have manifested this role for myself, and this is a part that only a few actors are fortunate enough to play in their lifetime. We’ve grown up hearing stories of the Ramayan or different aspects of it, so the challenge is to bring this known story to life and aesthetically portray enduring love, steadfast loyalty, and unwavering faith that Ram and Sita are known and worshipped for.”

Portraying Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, actor Sujay Reu said, “This promo beautifully captures the profound love and mutual reverence that define the relationship between Sita and Ram, adding a new depth of emotion to the retelling of this ageless narrative.” 
 
‘Shrimad Ramayan’ premieres on January 1, 2024 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9PM only on Sony Entertainment Television


 

shrimad ramayan Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Sujay Reu Sony Entertainment Television Sita Prachi Bansal Ramayan  TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 19:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! TejRan fans go crazy with lip lock between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as they fill social media with special messages for the actors
MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Exclusive! Tarun Anand, Roshnee Rai and Chirag Mehra roped in for SonyLIV series Adrishyam?, deets inside
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects being released on the OTT platforms....
Wow! All eyes for Rasha Thadani as she looks stunning in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Daughter of actress Raveen Tandon, Rasha Thadani has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the star has been...
Wow! Atul Agnihotri wishes mother - in - law Salma through this post, giving us a peek into the grand celebrations
MUMBAI:Atul Agnihotri is an actor, producer and director. He started his Bollywood career as an actor, went on to...
Woah! Fans are comparing the hotness of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan and Fighter, here is the picture
MUMBAI: Movie Fighter is all set to hit the big screen on this Republic Day, 2024, today finally after the long wait...
Hawwt! Aashram actress Tridha Choudhury raises temperature with her new bikini picture
MUMBAI : Actress Tridha Choudhury is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space, the...
Recent Stories
Rasha
Wow! All eyes for Rasha Thadani as she looks stunning in this new photoshoot
Latest Video
Related Stories
TejRan
Aww! TejRan fans go crazy with lip lock between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as they fill social media with special messages for the actors
Rinku
Exclusive! Rowdy Rathore actress Rinku Worah roped in for Sony Sab’s Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke
Temptation Island India
Wow! Temptation Island India: Tejasswi Prakash gave some special advice to Neha Dinesh Anand after facing heartbreak
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan is upset with Mannara Chopra, says she is playing her own game and only needs validation, asks Munawar to stop encouraging her
Shiv Thakare
Wow! Shiv Thakare acquires new mumbai home and reflects on changing relationships
1
Congratulations! Shark Tank India’s Ritesh Agarwal and wife Geetansha welcome baby boy