Jannat vs Ashnoor : Who do you think nailed the video?

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is currently one of the most popular actresses. She has been wooing the audience with her acting skills and stylish looks.

She is currently playing the lead role in Sony TV's Patiala Babes.

The actress, who is also known for her performance in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is quite active on social media.

She keeps sharing photos and videos to keep her fans updated about what she is up to amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

On the other hand, Jannat is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The leading actress is also an internet sensation, and she keeps posting videos of her.

She is known for her roles in Dill Mill Gayee, Phulwa, Tu Aashiqui and recently was seen alongside Rani Mukerjee in Hichki.

Jannat and Ashnoor have a lot of fan clubs, where the fans keep showering a lot of love and surprises for them.

We came across a video where you one can see Jannat and Avneet both have done musically videos ( TikTok was initially called Musically).

The two have nailed the videos where you can see Jannat performing on a song whereas Ashnoor is acting like Juhi Chawala by mouthing her dialogues from the movie Ishq.

Well, its difficult to say whose video is better as both are equally good and are fab actresses.

Fans also seem to be confused as some say that Ashnoor was good whereas some are supporting Jannat.

It’s a tough choice to choose between these two.

What do you’ll think? Who was better Ashnoor or Jannat?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

