Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu's eye-opening video to handle eve-teasing is mind-blowing

We have often seen celebrities all decked up in beautiful avatars in their personal and professional lives. While they are seen onscreen wearing heavy makeup, exquisite jewellery, designer clothes, sometimes they tend to do the same in real life as well.

A lot of times it has happened that celebs tend to wear the same kind of outfits which is like a fashion face-off. The latest ones who have almost donned the same outfits are Divyanka Tripathi and Avneet Kaur.

Divyanka Tripathi recently posted some stunning pictures where she is glowing in a bright red salwaar kameez with beautiful jewellery and the nose-pin added more charm to her beauty. The actress donned the typical Punjabi kudi look and we just can't get over Divyanka's beauty.

Take a look at Divyanka's pictures:

Meanwhile, a few days, Avneet Kaur too wore a bright red Anarkali dress and looked simply elegant. Avneet opted for a simple look and her long chandbali made her look even more beautiful.

Take a look at Avneet's picture:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, while Avneet is currently seen in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Well, both the actresses looked extremely stunning in their respective looks. But which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comments.