Jannat Zubair gives us her house tour and it’s all kinds of classy

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular actresses of the small. The diva has earned name and fame at such a young age and there's no stopping.

Jannat is undoubtedly a huge social media star and her popularity is rising with every passing day. The diva is the first television actress to have a whopping 15 million followers on Instagram.

The Tu Aashiqui actress is very active on her Instagram account and has always updated her fans about everything related to her personal and professional life. Jannat has her own YouTube channel which has whopping 881k subscribers. Every video of Jannat receives a great response from the viewers.

And now, while Jannat is on quarantine, she is making the most of it by indulging in various activities.

The actress has now shared her daily routine video on her YouTube channel. While sharing this, the viewers also got to peek in Jannat's beautiful house.

Take a look at the video:

We must say Jannat has a really classy taste and her house is just too beautiful. Jannat is seen organizing her bedroom and also cooking.

Well, it seems Jannat is quite an enthusiast when it comes to taking care of her house.

