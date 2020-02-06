Jannat Zubair has an advice for her fans; read to know more

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following. For all her fans, she has an advice.

The Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and Tu Aashiqui fame actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself. She can be seen relaxing at a beach.

Clad in a short stylish dress, she can be seen enjoying the beauty of the nature to the fullest. The vibes of her picture will give you major travel goals.

Beside the picture, she wrote, “Get lost in nature and you will find yourself.”

Talking about her work, Jannat came into limelight with her performance in Colors TV's Phulwa in 2011. Later, she went on to work in many shows including Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Tu Aashiqui and Aap Ke Aa Jane Se. She was also seen in Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki as one of the students.