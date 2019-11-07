News

Jannat Zubair is LONGING to meet ‘HIM’...

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair started off her career as a child artist and has now become a popular face among viewers.

Jannat has come a long way in her career since the time she made her debut in 2010. She gained fame through Colors' Phulwa. She was also seen in Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap and Tu Aashiqui.

She is also very social in nature and has quite a lot of friends whom she hangs out with. But looks like she is longing to meet one of her friends!

Jannat took to social media to share a picture of how she hasn’t caught up with one of her friends from a long time and that they must meet soon.

Way to go Jannat! 

