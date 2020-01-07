Jannat Zubair Rahmani did this UNBELIEVABLE thing!

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular divas of the small screen. The actress has come a long way in her career after she faced the camera as a child artist in many popular TV serials.

Jannat is now one of the top actresses of the telly World whose popularity is rising with every passing day, all thanks to the incredible work she has done so far. Not just that, Jannat is also ruling the world of social media with her amazing presence by staying connected to her fans on a regular basis. She is the youngest actress to have a whopping 12.8 million followers on Instagram, which is a big achievement.



Well, Jannat has always given you all the latest updates about her whereabouts. And now, she has posted a boomerang video on her Instagram story while she was buying vegetables from the market. Yes, you heard it right!



Take a look at the snapshot.



Well, we couldn't believe that Jannat went shopping for vegetables. A few days back, Jannat posted a video where she was seen making rotis. It seems Jannat loves doing daily household chores sometimes.

On the work front, Jannat has previously been part of shows like Phulwa, Aapke Aa Jane Se, Tu Aashiqui, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, and Shani.