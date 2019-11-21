Jannat Zubair scares her fans with this horror-filled performance

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair, who rose to fame with her performance as Pankti in Tu Aashiqui, has become a household name today, and the actress has a massive fan following. She is an internet star and is also known for her TikTok videos.

We all know that Jannat started a career as a child artist. In the year 2011, she was a part of a Bollywood horror movie Aagaah: The Warning, where she played the character of a possessed child.

Jannat really looks scary in the movie. One of her fan clubs shared the poster of the movie. We also have the trailer for all those Jannat fans who missed this movie. She nailed the character and will definitely scare you.

