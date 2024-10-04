Jannat Zubair talks about her break from television and as she begins her new career

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa which aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, ‘Tu Aashiqui’. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she nailed all the stunts and became the finalist of the show.

Post that, the actor has been on a break and hasn’t signed any project.

Recently, while interacting with the media she spoke about why she is away from television and speaks about her new career.

The actor said " I love to do acting since I have been doing it since childhood and I have a separate place for it in my heart and it's very special. Since, I started with acting and gave so much of my life to it that my whole childhood went in acting. Even when I did the first reality show I had so much fun and I would love to re - live those memories and I miss it.

She also spoke about her singing career where the actress said " I never thought I would be able to sing and start a career in it and Singing is very different. When I was 20 years old I recorded my first song and it was a start of a new career as acting was completely different and I won't to prove myself in it where I want to sing new songs and prove myself so I think everything is special"

She further said "I really feel like acting as when I shoot for my music videos that feeling comes, but then it's my choice not to do it also and it's not that I am not offered projects for OTT and Movies but we are waiting for the right one and the fact that I am choosey is because I am on a long break so when I return back to acting it should be a good project and not an ordinary one"

Well, there is no doubt that the fans miss watching Jannat on screen and they wish to see her soon.

