Jannat Zubair tells us a secret; reveals how we can learn from everything

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following. For all her fans, she has an advice.

The Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and Tu Aashiqui fame actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself. Along with the picture, she revealed how we can learn from everything.

Revealing the secret, Jannat wrote beside the picture, “When you really pay attention, everything is your teacher.”

On the professional front, Jannat came into limelight with her performance in Colors TV's Phulwa in 2011. Later, she went on to work in many shows including Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Tu Aashiqui and Aap Ke Aa Jane Se. She was also seen in Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki as one of the students.