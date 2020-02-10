Jannat Zubair's successful journey in THIS beautiful video will leave you inspired

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the successful actresses of the small screen. The young diva started her journey in the showbiz world at a very small age and has come a long way in her career since then.

Jannat is constantly climbing the ladder of success with her achievements one after the other. The actress is the first and the youngest celebrity of the Telly world to have such a huge fan following on Instagram. Jannat has currently a whopping 13 million followers on Instagram.

And now, a person named Arjun Singh Kalsi has shared a video on his Instagram account which showcases Jannat's journey. Arjun has revealed how Jannat started her journey at the age of 5 and has come a long way in her career.

From going totally blank in front of the camera to being super confident now, Jannat's success roars high.

Take a look at the video:

Apart from being a terrific actress, Jannat also went on to become a social media star. She made several Tik Tok videos where she starred with her brother Ayaan Zubair, Faisal Shaikh among others. Jannat recevied a massive response for her videos which are just too entertaining to watch.

Jannat also shared an Instagram story of the same.

Take a look at it here:

Jannat has been a major inspiration to many with the way she has handled her success at such a small age.

What do you think about Jannat's journey? Tell us in the comments.