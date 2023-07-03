Jasjeet Babbar sheds light on her character's complexity in 'Dil Diyaan Gallan'

'Sirf Tum' actress Jasjeet Babbar, who is currently seen playing the role of Sanjot in the show 'Dil Diyaan Gallan', talked about the kind of trauma her on-screen character is going through as she met her son Mandeep, played by Sandeep Baswana after 25 years.
Jasjeet

MUMBAI :'Sirf Tum' actress Jasjeet Babbar, who is currently seen playing the role of Sanjot in the show 'Dil Diyaan Gallan', talked about the kind of trauma her on-screen character is going through as she met her son Mandeep, played by Sandeep Baswana after 25 years.

The show is about the pain and agony of parents because of their differences with their children. It revolves around Amrita, who knows the pain of her parents and tries to resolve the differences between her parents and grandparents.

Recently, the audience witnessed Sanjot (Jasjeet Babbar) meeting her son Mandeep (Sandeep Baswana) after 25 years.

While talking about the sequence and her role, Jasjeet said: "My character Sanjot is at a crucial stage in her life, at one end she is happy that she is finally reuniting with her son after twenty-five years, and at the other end is extremely upset with the way the villagers are treating him."

"This week, she will be undergoing a complex wave of emotions and the villagers' demand will be the last straw to her calmness. Such intense scenes bring out the best in an actor and help one grow as an artist. I can assure you that the coming episodes of the show will take the viewers on a roller coaster journey," she added.

'Dil Diyaan Gallan' features Pankaj Berry, Sandeep Baswana, and Jasjeet Babbar among others. It airs on Sony SAB.

Jasjeet Babbar

Source : Ians 

