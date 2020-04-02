News

Jasmin Bhasin opens up on her alleged relationship with Punit Pathak

02 Apr 2020 11:59 AM

MUMBAI: The audience loves it when their favourite on-screen stars begin dating in real life. Rumour mills are always churning out stories about linkups. Recently, it is being speculated that Jasmin Bhasin and Punit Pathak are in a relationship.

In a recent live session on Instagram, a fan commented that she loves Jasmin and Punit's chemistry together, and also inquired about their relationship.

She said, 'Listen, guys, thank you for so much love that every male friend you see and pair me up with. Punit and I look good with each other, but the fact is that I look good with everyone. I am young and I am single.'

Further talking about how it is affecting her confidence and friendship patterns, the actress said, 'You can pair me up with anybody but that's not a nice thing to do. I should also be comfortable to make male friends.'

'When I will date someone, and we become a couple, I will let you all know about it. But, stop making uncomfortable with my male pals. Please spare me. They are all my friends.'

Are you disappointed? We sure are.

Credits: Pinkvilla

