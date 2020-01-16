Jassi Gill said “ I want to sing a Punjabi Song with Sunny” revealed on Indian idol season 11

Sunny Hindustani of Indian Idol season 11 who has made everyone his fan because of his melodic voice . His life has changed drastically post his participation in Indian idol .Few months back it was only his dream to sing as playback singer but know his dream of becoming a playback singer came true because of Indian idol . He has already sung for two movies. Recently he sang for the movie ‘Panga” starring Kangana Ranaut directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

Sunny Hindustani performed on the song “ Manzilen Apni Jagah Hain Raaste”. His performance made everyone entranced everyone on the set. Post his performance Jassi Gill was so impressed by his performance that he even mentioned that after the show ends ,he is very keen in doing a Punjabi song with Sunny . Ashwini also said it was Shanker’s idea to make Sunny sing the movie “Panga”. She also said its one of her favorite song in the album of the “Panga”.

Ashwini made Sunny sing few lines of the song “Jugnoo” live for the audience of Indian idol.

