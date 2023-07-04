Jaswir Kaur roped in as Ali’s mother in Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2

Jaswir Kaur

MUMBAI: 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2', a popular family entertainer from Sony SAB, follows the adventures of Ali - The Rakhwala (Abhishek Nigam) as he battles evil to protect his land. The show has become a fan favourite due to its captivating characters and gripping storyline. After Arav Chowdharry’s entry on the show as the evil Iblis, the makers have another surprise up their sleeves. The cast is going to be joined by Jaswir Kaur who will essay the role of Roshani, Ali’s mother. While Ali has been under the impression that his parents are dead, with his mother returning in his life, a new chapter full of mystery and adventure is going to be witnessed. 

Roshani is a chosen one, a divine, motherly figure who is soft-spoken but also a fearless warrior who puts her faith in God and his creations. She met Mustafa, Ali’s father, while battling evil in her early days. It was only through her magic and combat techniques; Kabul was freed from Iblis and the Chalis Chor. However, Roshani lost her husband during this intense battle and has ever since been waiting to wage war on Iblis once again. Unaware of her son being alive and following in her footsteps, Roshani will soon enter Ali’s life and will pass on a magical legacy that comes with a lot of responsibilities. 

Jaswir Kaur, who will embody the character of Roshani, said, “Roshani is a character with a lot to offer. Her nobility, kindness and endless displays of courage make her a force to be reckoned with. She is a strong woman and an extremely loving mother. To play a character of such prowess is a dream come true. I am looking forward to being part of the Sony SAB family again and admire the fact that the channel’s message is to provide good content for its viewers. The show has a massive fan following and I hope I can do justice to it.” 

Watch Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 every Monday to Friday 7 PM only on Sony SAB

Jaswir Kaur Sony Sab Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 The Rakhwala Abhishek Nigam Arav Chowdharry Mustafa Instagram TellyChakkar
