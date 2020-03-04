Jatin Bharadwaj to play the grown up Yug in Star Plus' Dil Jaise Dhadke...Dhadakne Do?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com brings to you an interesting update from the world of Television.

Leaps have become an integral part of the Television shows and are often used to escalate the excitement level surrounding the show. Post the leap in Star Plus' Kasauti Zindagi Kay, another show Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne do will also soon take 8 years leap.

Post leap, Yug and Itti will grow up and embrace adulthood. TellyChakkar.com have exclusively learned that actor Jatin Bharadwaj will most probably play the character of grown up Yug in the show.

Jatin has been a part of shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Phir Laut Aayi... Naagin.

We couldn't connect with Jatin for a comment.

