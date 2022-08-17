Jatin Shah gets candid about what 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' meant to him

MUMBAI: We are getting yet another chance to relive those epic times when television shows ruled our hearts. Star Plus brings back one of its longest running serial 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' with a re-run. It is absolutely amazing news for the fans, and the actors who have been with the show from the start of their careers. Jatin Shah, who played 'Yuvraaj' on the show, gets candid about what the show means to him.

Jatin Shah, a well known face of television industry, started his career with the iconic drama 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki'. He played the role of 'Yuvraaj' which garnered him fame and success. He went on to star in different television shows and displayed his versatility as an actor. Now that his first ever show is making a comeback on Star Plus with its re-run, let's find out what he has to say about it.

Jatin Shah talks about 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' being a learning curve for him, "KASAUTI was my first balaji show. Since its inception, the growth in learning I received has been exponential. 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' is not just a show for me, it gave me a sense of belonging in the industry. It is one of the stepping stones of my career which led me to greater heights. I'm very happy to see the show getting a re-run on Star Plus."

'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' has been stirring emotions among its fans and viewers since the first episode. Now it's time to get back to the roots and experience the world of peak television drama. With the shows re-run, audience will be transported back in time. Whereas the new viewers are excited to witness the journey of 'Anurag' and 'Prerna'.

Let's welcome fan-favorite show 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' which will air starting from 16th August, every Monday to Sunday from 2:30 to 3:30, on Star Plus!