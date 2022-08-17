Jatin Shah gets candid about what 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' meant to him

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 10:33
Jatin Shah gets candid about what 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' meant to him

MUMBAI: We are getting yet another chance to relive those epic times when television shows ruled our hearts. Star Plus brings back one of its longest running serial 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' with a re-run. It is absolutely amazing news for the fans, and the actors who have been with the show from the start of their careers. Jatin Shah, who played 'Yuvraaj' on the show, gets candid about what the show means to him. 

Jatin Shah, a well known face of television industry, started his career with the iconic drama 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki'. He played the role of 'Yuvraaj' which garnered him fame and success. He went on to star in different television shows and displayed his versatility as an actor. Now that his first ever show is making a comeback on Star Plus with its re-run, let's find out what he has to say about it.

Jatin Shah talks about 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' being a learning curve for him, "KASAUTI was my first balaji show. Since its inception, the growth in learning I received has been exponential. 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' is not just a show for me, it gave me a sense of belonging in the industry. It is one of the stepping stones of my career which led me to greater heights. I'm very happy to see the show getting a re-run on Star Plus."

'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' has been stirring emotions among its fans and viewers since the first episode. Now it's time to get back to the roots and experience the world of peak television drama. With the shows re-run, audience will be transported back in time. Whereas the new viewers are excited to witness the journey of 'Anurag' and 'Prerna'.

Let's welcome fan-favorite show 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' which will air starting from 16th August, every Monday to Sunday from 2:30 to 3:30, on Star Plus!

Jatin Shah Kasauti Zindagi Ki Yuvraaj Prerna Anurag Balaji show Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 10:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Ranbir leaves Kohli's house with Prachi, and Sid to make this huge announcement
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Pushpa Impossible: What! Damini takes charge to save Pushpa, asks for all the documents
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
EXCLUSIVE! Brownie Parasher BAGS Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot of...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Sriti Jha reveals who is the winner of the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Chetna Pande to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Anupamaa: Disheartening! Anupamaa cuts off ties with Vanraj and Shahs, welcomes Anuj home with aarti
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking common factor between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking common factor between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor
Latest Video