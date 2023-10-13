Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan grooves to his father's iconic song 'Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll' on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 19:01
Meezaan

MUMBAI :Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. Now, every week the top 11 contestants are giving their best to impress the judges, the audiences and win the singer of the week title. While the show's refreshing format and introduction of fresh talent have created a stir among the audience, viewers are having a gala time watching the singing sensations put up some wonderful performances week after week!

After Madhuri Dixit, Unit Narayan, Sunny Leone, this weekend, the audiences are in for a treat as the star cast of Yaariyan 2 -Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafari, and Pearl V Puri, along with the music director and composer Jeet Ganguly will be seen gracing the ‘Dosti Special’ episode. After meeting Meezaan, judge Himesh Reshammiya got reminded of his father Javed Jaffrey and talked about his performance in the song ‘Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll’ from the movie ‘Meri Jung’, and requested Meezaan to recreate the same on stage. 

Himesh Reshammiya said, “Your father is a great artist and dancer Meezaan, when Javed Jaffrey ji performed in Meri Jung to the song ‘Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll’, Hungama macha diya tha unhone. I think you would have that inbuilt dancing skill in you, but I want to ask, if you have it?”

To which Meezaan replied, “I think the audience can tell this better as I don’t know about it (He laughed).”
Well, after watching Meezaan’s dance, we can say he has certainly got his father's genes when it comes to dancing. While Meezaan’s performance left everyone surprised, wait till you watch the other performances of the contestants.

Witness Sa Re Ga Ma Pa ‘Dosti special’ episode this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on Zee TV!


 

Javed Jaffrey Meezaan Sa re ga ma pa Himesh Reshammiya Neeti Mohan Anu Malik as judges Aditya Narayan Madhuri Dixit Unit Narayan Sunny Leone Yaariyan 2 -Divya Khosla Kumar Meezaan Jafari Pearl V Puri TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 19:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shivangi Joshi teams up with Mr.Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh for his show 'Long Drive'
MUMBAI :Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media...
Amazing! Sriti Jha aka Pragya and Supriya Shukla aka Sarla's reunion is what every Kumkum Bhagya fan has been waiting for
MUMBAI :Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Laughter Riot! Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna interviews Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy and gets the most interesting answers, check it out
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE! Faltu fame Saloni Sandhu roped in for Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat 2
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.As you know, there are a lot of...
Koffee With Karan Season 8: Kya Baat Hai! Zeenat Aman and Neetu Singh to be guest on the show
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host...
Recent Stories
Juhi
Exciting Debut Alert: Juhi Bhatt Makes Her Bollywood Debut with Fukrey 3
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sriti Jha
Amazing! Sriti Jha aka Pragya and Supriya Shukla aka Sarla's reunion is what every Kumkum Bhagya fan has been waiting for
Anupamaa
Laughter Riot! Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna interviews Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy and gets the most interesting answers, check it out
Saloni Sandhu
EXCLUSIVE! Faltu fame Saloni Sandhu roped in for Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat 2
Koffee With Karan
Koffee With Karan Season 8: Kya Baat Hai! Zeenat Aman and Neetu Singh to be guest on the show
Atal
~A show narrating the untold stories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood &TV to present ‘Atal’
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'
OMG! Fans call Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Generation leap the best on TV right now; Check out some of the best reactions here!