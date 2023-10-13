Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan grooves to his father's iconic song 'Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll' on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI :Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. Now, every week the top 11 contestants are giving their best to impress the judges, the audiences and win the singer of the week title. While the show's refreshing format and introduction of fresh talent have created a stir among the audience, viewers are having a gala time watching the singing sensations put up some wonderful performances week after week!

After Madhuri Dixit, Unit Narayan, Sunny Leone, this weekend, the audiences are in for a treat as the star cast of Yaariyan 2 -Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafari, and Pearl V Puri, along with the music director and composer Jeet Ganguly will be seen gracing the ‘Dosti Special’ episode. After meeting Meezaan, judge Himesh Reshammiya got reminded of his father Javed Jaffrey and talked about his performance in the song ‘Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll’ from the movie ‘Meri Jung’, and requested Meezaan to recreate the same on stage.

Himesh Reshammiya said, “Your father is a great artist and dancer Meezaan, when Javed Jaffrey ji performed in Meri Jung to the song ‘Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll’, Hungama macha diya tha unhone. I think you would have that inbuilt dancing skill in you, but I want to ask, if you have it?”

To which Meezaan replied, “I think the audience can tell this better as I don’t know about it (He laughed).”

Well, after watching Meezaan’s dance, we can say he has certainly got his father's genes when it comes to dancing. While Meezaan’s performance left everyone surprised, wait till you watch the other performances of the contestants.

Witness Sa Re Ga Ma Pa ‘Dosti special’ episode this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on Zee TV!



