JAW DROPPING! This is how Harshad Chopda transformed himself for Abhimanyu 2.0 as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes a LEAP

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda has become a household name for his character Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor entered the show a few months ago when it witnessed a major leap.

Harshad is paired opposite Pranali Rathod and this on-screen pairing have become quite famous in no time.

Well, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the top of TRP charts ever since the beginning and with Harshad and Pranali's entry, the show has only got better with time.

As the show now preps for another leap of 1 year, the viewers can't wait to see how Harshad's character Abhimanyu will transform.

Abhimanyu 2.0 is all set to be a box full of surprise for the fans.

The actor has now shared an amazing BTS video revealing how he has transformed himself for Abhimanyu 2.0.

Take a look:

Well, this has left everyone excited.

The leap will witness Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation which will bring a huge twist to the story.

The ardent viewers are waiting for the show's leap but at the same time, they are also heartbroken to see Abhira's separation.

Actor Mrunal Jain who plays Dr Kunal Khera also has a pivotal role to play in the show.

What do you think about Harshad's transformation? Tell us in the comments.

The show also stars Ami Trivedi, Mayank Arora, Karishma Sawant, Sharan Anandani, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hasan, Preyal Shah, Pragati Mehra, Neeraj Goswami, Nisha Nagpal, among others.

