JAW DROPPING! This is how Harshad Chopda transformed himself for Abhimanyu 2.0 as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes a LEAP

The ardent viewers are waiting for the show's leap but at the same time, they are also heartbroken to see Abhira's separation.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 17:32
JAW DROPPING! This is how Harshad Chopda transformed himself for Abhimanyu 2.0 as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes a LEAP

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda has become a household name for his character Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actor entered the show a few months ago when it witnessed a major leap. 

Harshad is paired opposite Pranali Rathod and this on-screen pairing have become quite famous in no time. 

Well, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the top of TRP charts ever since the beginning and with Harshad and Pranali's entry, the show has only got better with time. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Must read! Neil and Aarohi to go on a date?

As the show now preps for another leap of 1 year, the viewers can't wait to see how Harshad's character Abhimanyu will transform. 

Abhimanyu 2.0 is all set to be a box full of surprise for the fans. 

The actor has now shared an amazing BTS video revealing how he has transformed himself for Abhimanyu 2.0.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harshad Chopda (@harshad_chopda)

Well, this has left everyone excited.

The leap will witness Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation which will bring a huge twist to the story. 

The ardent viewers are waiting for the show's leap but at the same time, they are also heartbroken to see Abhira's separation.

Actor Mrunal Jain who plays Dr Kunal Khera also has a pivotal role to play in the show. 

What do you think about Harshad's transformation? Tell us in the comments. 

The show also stars Ami Trivedi, Mayank Arora, Karishma Sawant, Sharan Anandani, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hasan, Preyal Shah, Pragati Mehra, Neeraj Goswami, Nisha Nagpal, among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama! Mahima is left shocked by Manjiri’s anger

StarPlus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Harshad Chopra Kaira AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mrunal Jain Mayank Verma Kashish Rai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 17:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi: Woah! Lakshmi is all set to expose Malishka
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on Mohit's character post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It is completely opposite and different than what I sported before and I am loving all the changes Mohit will be going through
MUMBAI: Vihan Verma is currently seen in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor is seen playing the role of...
Shocking! Janhvi Kapoor recreates the magic of Anupama as she performs her dialogues
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Hot and Sexy! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Chetna Pande oozes hotness in these pictures
MUMBAI: Chetna Pande, who is well-known for her appearances on reality shows, always turns heads everywhere she goes....
Imlie: Amazing! Netizens praise Cheeni for the romantic #AryLie Moment
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Wow! The contestants finally shoot for the first episode of the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Raj Kundra has sought a plea before Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate court in connection with pornography case
Latest Update! Raj Kundra has sought a plea before Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate court in connection with pornography case
Latest Video