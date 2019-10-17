News

Jay Bhanushali pulls Mahhi Vij's leg in a HILARIOUS way

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Oct 2019 05:43 PM

MUMBAI: Jay Banushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most adorable couples in television world. The two, who turned parents to a baby girl on 21 August 2019, often share delightful pictures and videos to treat their fans and followers. Jay has once again shared a video wherein they can be seen having a fun moment.

Well, the video shared by Jay on his Instagram account has Mahhi along with a friend possibly looking to make their way out of the traffic, that’s when Jay strikes a conversation with them. In the video, we hear him appreciating her for Mehendi, to which Mahhi quickly responds by showing off her mehendi. But the fun twist comes in when he says, “now it’s time to apply mehendi on the scalp and you are applying on your hands.” The actor captioned the video as, “Happy #karwachauth to all the Girls/ladies..this happened last night when @mahhivij was out for mehndi session... WATCH THE VIDEO TILL THE END” 

