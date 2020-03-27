Jay Bhanushali slams troll for accusing him and Mahhi Vij of not taking care of their foster babies

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are one of the most popular couples in telly town. Fans love their adorable chemistry and the two never fail to give relationship goals to their fans.

The much in love couple tied the knot in 2010. They are already parents to a boy and girl whom they had adopted a couple of years back, and they welcomed their biological child on August last year. They named their baby girl Tara. For the uninitiated, before Tara’s birth, the two have been fostering their caretaker’s children Khushi and Rajveer and are sponsoring their education since the year 2017. Recently, the actor and his wife were accused of not taking care of their foster babies and devoting all their time to only Tara. This, however, didn’t go down well with Jay and he slammed the troll. On a photo of Jay, Mahhi and Tara, a user commented, “Sometimes I feel they don’t take care of their other babies.” The actor gave a befitting reply; he wrote how they have no rights of judging them because the two kids, along with their father and mother, are staying with the couple amid the coronavirus pandemic. He wrote, “@karra_sanjana and @nagar1664 have you even attempted helping or taking responsibility of any child or helping a family...you guys have no clue and you are judging us..in this epidemic the 2 kids and there father mother are staying with us so that we all can be protected. I am a foster father to the kids and not here to be judged 24/7 by you or anyone so pls be careful before giving any kind of statement.”

Take a look below: