News

Jay Bhanushali thanks nursing staff for taking care of a three-month old baby whose mother tested positive for coronavirus

Jay Bhanushali took to social media and thanked nursing staff for taking care of a three-month old baby whose mother tested positive for coronavirus

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2020 07:45 PM

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of many shows and has an impressive fan following.

He is quite active on social media. And now, the actor, in his new tweet, thanked the nursing staff at a hospital where a three-month-old girl was being taken care of by the nursing staff as her mother had tested positive for Covid-19. Retweeting the video which surfaced on the internet, Jay expressed that he felt terribly sad that the mother and daughter were separated to keep the latter safe. He sent his prayers for both of them.

Jay wrote, "Happy to see that nursing staff are taking such good care of a 3 month old girl but on the other hand it's painful to see that she can't meet her mother and the only thing she is facing after birth is ppl covered with protective suits and masks. Prayers for the child and the mother."

Jay shared another tweet in which he asked everyone to stay safe at home, and listen to the child in the video. He tweeted, "Look at this boy..he understand #lockdown more than anyone else...those who are still not taking #COVID2019 seriously pls learn from him beautiful he has explained the crisis so well.Stay home stay safe.. love the way he calls @narendramodi uncle so sweet."

Credits: TOI

Tags Jay Bhanushali COVID-19 social media Twitter Instagram TellyChakkar
