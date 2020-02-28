Jay Bhanushali's little munchkin Tara turns chef

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are a much-adored couple in the television industry. The couple who are already parents to two kids recently turned biological parents to a baby girl after nine long years of marriage. Since the birth of daughter Tara Bhanushali, Jay and Mahhi have been constantly sharing pictures and videos of their little munchkin. Once again, just recently, Jay took to his social media to give fans a glimpse of his little princess as she turns an adorable chef.

On Instagram, Jay Bhanushali shared an endearing picture of baby Tara Bhanushali. Sharing the picture, the daddy to three wrote, 'My chef is ready...what do you want to order my friends? @tarajaybhanushali @mahhivij @thelooneylens #photooftheday #photographer #photoshoot #photography #babylove #babygirl #daughter #daughterandfather #daughterlove.' As Jay Bhanushali shared the adorable picture of Tara, the picture features the cutie pie dressed as a chef. In the picture, Tara is clicked with her eyes closed and looks very sweet in her baby photoshoot.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE