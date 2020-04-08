Jay Bhanushali's munchkin calls him 'Papa' for the first time ever!

MUMBAI: Becoming a parent not only changes your life but also makes you a little more responsible, protective, and loving. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij recently became parents to a baby girl, whom they named Tara. Recently, Mahhi shared a video of Tara calling her ‘Mumma’ for the first time!

Now, it is Jay who went through the same, and he couldn’t express his happiness in words. Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared a video of his munchkin clinging onto her nanny’s back; she then calls him papa for the first time and keeps chanting the special word. Needless to say, Jay was every bit emotional, at the same time excited. 'She finally called me PAPA love you my princess love @taramahhi was waiting for this for a very long time,' read his caption.

Sharing her experience about the same, Mahhi had written, 'Today my daughter called me mumma.. Its v emotional day for me.This is what I prayed for,I must have done something nice in life to have become mother of such a beautiful child.Tara has filled my life with happiness.first word MUMMA al I cud do is cry wth happiness... Tara u have made your mumma more stronger more courageous n more giving.I never knew how much my heart cud swell until the first time I heard ‘mumma’ love u to the end of forever @tarajaybhanushali @ijaybhanushali'.

Have a look at their videos.

