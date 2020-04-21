News

Jay-Mahhi's daughter Tara killing it in the latest Tik Tok video and how

Jay and Mahhi's daughter Tara is a born star and the latest video proves it.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
21 Apr 2020 06:59 PM

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are Telly world's most happening couple. The duo has been married for many years now and is one happy family. Jay and Mahhi's life has been on a roll ever since they welcomed their baby girl last year in August. 

The couple has shared several pictures and videos of their baby girl Tara and fans can't stop adoring the cutie. 

Not just that, the duo is also seen starring with their little one in many Tik Tok videos. 

And now, Mahhi shared her latest Tik Tok video where she is seen with Tara. The actress is seen lips-syncing the famous dialogue of Sanjay Dutt from his movie Vaastav. 

Interestingly, not Mahhi but Tara grabbed all the attention with her cute smile she flashed when Mahhi lifted her up. 

Take a look at the video:

Mahhi too captioned her picture and said that Tara totally killed in the video and we agree.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments. 

Tags Jay Bhanushali Mahhi Vij baby girl Tara Tik Tok Sanjay Dutt Vaastav TellyChakkar

