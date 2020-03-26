Jay Mehta’s next on Sony TV gets its TITLE!

MUMBAI: Here we are back with a new update on Jay Mehta’s new show for Sony Entertainment Television.

We broke the news about Piyaa Albela fame Akshay Mhatre being roped in to play the male lead in the project. The show is mostly a finite series with a great storyline and it will be shot overseas, mostly in London.

Apparently, the show is inspired from the Bollywood film English Vinglish where Akshay’s mother (played by Suchitra Trivedi) will be determined to learn English.

Now, we hear that Sony TV and makers have zero downed on the title which is ‘India Wali Maa’.

Must say, quite catchy and unique!

The show will also feature actors namely Sunil Singh, Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi and Vandana Lalwani playing pivotal roles.

Acclaimed producer Jay Mehta has produced popular shows like Rab Se Sona Ishq, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Jiji Maa, Gathbandhan among others.