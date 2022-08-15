Jay Zaveri on being part of Apnapan: I did not like the Shanky's character initially

MUMBAI: Actor jay Zaveri says that it took him sometime to get used to his character Shanky in the show Apnapan. The actor says that the role is very different from what he has played before.

“Shanky is basically a friend, philosopher, guide, and business partner to Nikhil Jaisingh, who is a famous chef. The relationship which I shared with Nick (Cezanne Khan) is amazing, on and off screen. The character is so different from the other characters which I have played on screen. My director keeps telling me to ‘bring in the shankiness to my performance’. The ‘shakiness’ means that a person can say anything, anytime without paying much heed to the situation. This character has taught me so much. I was a little skeptical in the beginning when I was doing this character. I did not like Shanky's character, his personality. I am generally a quiet person, I can't come up with jokes and I need my own time. I speak politely, respectfully. I had difficulties in playing this character. This is different from the other characters Which I have done before. This is more in the comic zone. The entire series is a family drama and Shanky is supposed to bring in a comical angle to this,” says Jay, who has been part of shows such as Meri Hanikark Biwi on Mtv, Vighnaharta Ganesha on Sony, Ishq Main Marjawan season 2 which was on Colors and Janani which was on Ishara TV.

Ask him about the kind of roles he would like to play in the future, and he says, “As an actor, I always have to be greedy. I have done characters in shows such as Ishq Mein Marjawan, where I played a kind of grey character. Now I am doing a comic character. People tell me that I can pull off a negative character well and I am looking forward to playing more of those in the future.”

Jay says that he has learnt a lot from his journey in showbiz. “I was part of Mere Sai where I played the role of Das Ganu Maharaj and that character taught me so much. Usually, I am a little short tempered person. After playing Das Guru Maharaj, I realised that I have to stay calm and composed and think before I say anything. The characters which I have played have changed some part in me as well. If I talk about other characters, I played the character of Rana Bhojraj in Vighnaharta Ganesha. This character is very powerful like a king but the character had such devotion towards Meera and Krishna. He always talks to everyone in a polite way. After doing all these positive characters, somewhere knowingly or unknowingly, they became a part of me. I also made sure to speak politely and respectfully with each and everyone. Just like my dad always used to tell me, when you give respect to someone, you will get it back,” he says