Jayashree Venketaramanan wishes to play a cop on-screen

TV actress Jayashree Venketaramanan, who recently made headlines for wearing a bikini and posting her pictures on Instagram speaks about the role she would love to play on-screen.
MUMBAI:  TV actress Jayashree Venketaramanan, who recently made headlines for wearing a bikini and posting her pictures on Instagram speaks about the role she would love to play on-screen.

She says: "I personally believe that a role is a role at the end of the day, but a role that causes a little anxiety in me, that is the role I'd like to do next. Something that I haven't played yet, a kind of emotion that I haven't tapped into in a character, could be dark or it could be grey, neither too good, neither too bad."

The actress rose to the fame after essaying the protogonist in popular television show, 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha'.

Jayashree feels its fine to play a little grey character as that's how we are in reality.

She adds: "I think the characters I have seen so far are all, most of the times black or white but in reality that's not the case. We are all a little grey. Some call it bad, some call it practical. I could be a completely normal girl and play these different shades at a time."

She is looking forward to essay a role promoting women empowerment in the society.

"What could be extremely exciting is playing an ambitious, unmarried cop with a superpower to fight the evils of the world," she shares.

Jayashree has also featured in shows like 'Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhunga' and 'Zindagi Khatti Meethi'.

