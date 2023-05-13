Jayati Bhatia joins the cast of Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan; set to play a pivotal role in the show

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 19:18
Jayati Bhatia

MUMBAI : Veteran actor Jayati Bhatia is all set to join the cast of Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan, a story about a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs. The show has struck an emotional chord with the audience and showcases how unspoken words lead to differences between three generations.
 
Jayati Bhatia will portray the role of Tavleen, a strong and intimidating woman who has returned to seek revenge on the Brar family. She is Dilpreet’s (Pankaj Berry) nemesis Khushwant's (Jaswant Menaria)’s mother. After twenty-seven years, Tavleen has finally found an opportunity to destroy every relationship in the Brar household as Riya (Hema Sood) has married her grandson Dollar (Reyaansh Chaddha).
 
*Jayati Bhatia, who will be donning the character of Tavleen, said, * “Tavleen is a woman with a strong personality who has come back after a long time to seek revenge from those who wronged her daughter. It is a challenging role and is very different from the roles I have played in the past, and I am looking forward to bringing Tavleen's character to life on the screen. The storyline is gripping, and I am sure the viewers will enjoy watching the drama unfold."
 
Keep watching Dil Diyaan Gallaan every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM only on Sony SAB


 

