Jennifer Aniston mocked for bad boyfriends by Adam Sandler

Actress Jennifer Aniston said that her fellow actor Adam Sandler teased her over the years about her love life as she opened up on their 34-year friendship.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 09:30
Jennifer Aniston mocked for bad boyfriends by Adam Sandler

MUMBAI :Actress Jennifer Aniston said that her fellow actor Adam Sandler teased her over the years about her love life as she opened up on their 34-year friendship.

The actress joined Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" to promote "Murder Mystery 2", the sequel to Netflix's "Murder Mystery" with Jennifer and Adam reprising their roles, reports mirror.co.uk.

Fallon asked if she and Sandler had given each other advice over the years after first meeting at Jerry's Famous Deli on Ventura Boulevard when they were 20 and 22, respectively.

The actress answered: "Well, I, if I get anything from him, it's 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating."

Imitating the "Happy Gilmore" actor, she continued: "What are you doing? What's wrong with you? But I very much love to take care of him. He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does but he doesn't take care of himself."

"I'm sorry to call you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this. I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he is exhausted. I'm like the mobile pharmacy. Yeah, I'm the set medic."

Meanwhile, the actress was recently left red-faced during an appearance on "This Morning" when she accidentally swore on live TV.


SOURCE-IANS

Jennifer Aniston Adam Sandler The Tonight Show Murder Mystery 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Manveer takes away the jewellery from Sahiba with THIS fear
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is awaiting the release of his film 'Bheed', has said that drawing the parallels...
Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves not open to Bollywood offers
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, who brought home an Oscar for India with her short documentary, 'The Elephant...
Aneri Vajani on her latest track: 'Gham' is all about love & relationships
MUMBAI :  'Anupamaa' actress Aneri Vajani talked about her latest song, 'Gham' and the kind of response she is...
Recent Stories
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
Juhi Babbar
Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father
Bollywood:
Monika Singh on being part of Bollywood: My vision is clear, soon I will be there
Why Rohitashv Gour was wary of playing a flirt in
Why Rohitashv Gour was wary of playing a flirt in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'
My role similar to Kareena
My role similar to Kareena's character in 'Jab We Met': Deepika Aggarwal
Suniel Shetty
On Indian Idol 13, Suniel Shetty reveals how the iconic character ‘Dev’ from ‘Dhadkan’ helped him win his first award