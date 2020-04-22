Jennifer Mistry aka Roshan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a DOTING daughter in law

MUMBAI:Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah(SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for having a unique characterization.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the few shows that have not only given popularity to the leads but to the entire star cast. The show has an immense fan-following.

Jennifer Mistry who plays the character of Roshan Sodhi in the show has a huge fan-following. While in the show Roshan stays in a nuclear family with her son Gogi and husband Roshan, off-screen Jennifer stays along with her in laws. The actress apart from being a fabulous performer is a wonderful daughter in law.

It was Jennifer’s mother-in-law’s birthday, and the actress didn’t leave the opportunity to make her real life saasu maa feel special. The actress made a special eggless cake for her. She took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt message for her mother in law. Have a look at the post:

