Jennifer Winget on Beyhadh 2’s end: It feels sad to have to pull the plug on the show

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been a part of several soaps and impressed the audience with her acting chops. She was last seen in Beyhadh 2.

A few days ago, the makers of Beyhadh 2 and the channel where it was being aired, mutually decided to axe the show. In a statement, the channel said that owing to the unprecedented situation in the country thanks to the COVID-2019 pandemic, it was not possible to shoot the show to its logical end, and keeping the best interests of all in mind, it decided to terminate the show.

Jennifer Winget, who was the lead actress in Beyhadh 2, and the first season as well, spoke to TOI about how she felt. She said, “While we were hoping to wrap the show by May anyway, the current lockdown placed a lot of constraints, which made it impossible to physically and realistically see the show through till the end. This goes for every other show as well as production house and channel. In this case, it was the logical thing to do because we need to consider safety of the entire team, without which it was impossible to carry things forward.”

She added, “Beyhadh was so loved and followed, and is a show so close to my heart and always will be, it definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on the show without giving a proper end. But, I am sure something better will come out of this, there will be better days for us. I am also sure that our fans will understand the circumstances and stay with us, whatever the outcome.”

