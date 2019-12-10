Jennifer Winget charges this AMOUNT per episode of Beyhadh 2

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is already being loved in Beyhadh 2. This season of the popular daily is all about hatred and revenge.



It was one of the most anticipated shows of the year and finally aired a few days ago. It also stars Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the lead roles. Jennifer had already won hearts with her performance in Beyhadh and fans were waiting eagerly to see her in the role of Maya in Beyhadh 2.



We are sure you are all curious to find out how much she is getting paid per day for her role in Beyhadh 2. A source informed Pinkvilla that Jennifer is getting paid about 1.80 lakhs per day and that Shivin is getting paid about 85-90 thousand rupees per episode!



Meanwhile, in the show Maya is all set with her plan against Rudra and is making him do everything that she wishes.



Credits: SpotboyE