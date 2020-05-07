Jennifer Winget has special connection with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is an Indian television actress. She started her career as a child actor and is now an established star.

She was a part of many serials but became a household name after she had essayed the role of Kumud in Saraswatichandra, which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She won a lot of awards for her performance.

In 2016, Jennifer portrayed Maya in Beyhadh, which was a huge success when it came to the TRP ratings. Beyhadh was based on the obsession of love, whereas Beyhadh 2 is based on the obsession of hatred.

Jennifer is currently ruling the television screens with her par-excellence performance in Beyhadh 2, and her performance is highly appreciated.

Now, did you that Jennifer had worked with Abhsihek Bachchan in the movie Kuch Naa Kaho, where she had played the actor’s sister whose name was Pooja.

She was barely 15 years old then, but the actress looks very cute.

In the video, Jennifer can be seen running towards Abhishek Bachchan and hugging him. Seems like Jennifer will always have this special connection with Abhishek Bachchan as his sister.

She also had scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the movie. But yes, since a kid she was a very good actress and there was no doubt about that.

Jennifer finally got a Bollywood debut Phir Sae alongside Kunal Kohli but the movie got a digital release due to copyright issues.

Well, today Jennifer is a mega superstar on television and she had a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

